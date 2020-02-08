Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro to launch on February 23 ahead of MWC

Xiaomi revealed at the Snapdragon Tech Summit in December that Mi 10 will come with the latest Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and support 5G. (Image: Xiaomi/Twitter) Xiaomi revealed at the Snapdragon Tech Summit in December that Mi 10 will come with the latest Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and support 5G. (Image: Xiaomi/Twitter)

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro will launch on February 23 in Barcelona, Spain ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which starts a day after. Xiaomi confirmed the launch date of the Mi 10 series in a tweet and also posted an image of the official invite.

Xiaomi revealed at the Snapdragon Tech Summit in December that Mi 10 will come with the latest Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and support 5G. Another key highlight could be 108MP main rear camera sensor, which the invite image also hints at.

Xiaomi Mi 10 will succeed the Mi 9 that was launched last year, though leaks suggest the new phone will look very different from its predecessor. Mi 10 said to sport four camera sensors at the back, which will be aligned in a long vertical strap on the left side of the rear cover.

Apart from this, Mi 10 is also expected to come with in-display fingerprint sensor like the Mi 9. A leaked banner reveals Mi 10 in two colour options – black as well as white with a blue tint. As for the display, the Mi Note 10 could feature a 6.57-inch OLED display and 90hz refresh rate.

The Mi 10 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 + X55 5G paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The battery could be a 4,500mAh one with fast charging support. Mi 10 could run MIUI 11 out of the box.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is expected to sport similar specifications with a slight upgrade in terms of camera and battery. The Pro variant will likely sport 108MP+48MP+12MP+8MP quad camera setup at the back. The battery could be the 5250mAh and the Pro variant could support 66W fast charging instead of 40W on the Mi 10.

