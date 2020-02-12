Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro to launch in China tom: 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865, and more

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro will unveil in China on February 13 while the global debut will happen on February 23 in Barcelona, Spain. We take a look at everything we know about the two phones so far. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro will unveil in China on February 13 while the global debut will happen on February 23 in Barcelona, Spain. We take a look at everything we know about the two phones so far.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro will launch on February 23 in Barcelona, Spain ahead of the MWC, the company has confirmed. The new flagship series will pack top-end specifications including the latest Snapdragon 865 processor, which supports 5G as well as 8K display and support for 50W fast charging. The highlight feature, however, could be a 108MP penta rear camera system on the Pro variant.

Ahead of the official global debut, the smartphones will unveil in China on February 13. Xiaomi has shared posters revealing this along with key features of the Mi 10 on Chinese social networking site Weibo. The company also shared teaser images of the back and front of Mi 10, which confirm vertically aligned rear camera sensors as well as dual-curved display and punch-hole selfie camera. We take a look at everything we know about the Mi 10 so far:

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro launch date, timings

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event will be held on February 23 in Barcelona, Spain at 10:30 am local time, which is 3 pm in India on conversion. However, even before the global launch, the phones could be announced in China on February 13 at 2 pm local time or 11:30 am IST. The event will most likely be streamed online via the company’s official site.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced on Twitter the official global launch date for the Mi 10 series along with the invite image hinting at the five rear camera setup on the Mi 10. However, as more and more companies pull out of the MWC 2020 among fears of coronavirus, Xiaomi has so far said it will continue to host its press conference.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro design, display: What we know so far

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro will likely feature the same design, though there will be slight differences in specifications when it comes to camera and battery. Recent official images suggest the rear camera lens will be aligned vertically on the top left of the phone with LED flash unit at the bottom. Further, the phone could have round edges. It could be available in colour options of pink and blue.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to sport a custom AMOLED curved screen with 90Hz refresh rate, contrast ratio of 5000000:1, and DCI-P3 colour gamut support. Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to sport a custom AMOLED curved screen with 90Hz refresh rate, contrast ratio of 5000000:1, and DCI-P3 colour gamut support.

Coming to the display, though the size remains unclear at this point, some reports hint at a 6.5-inches. The display will be a dual-curved one with a hole punch on the top left to include the selfie camera.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has said to use a custom AMOLED curved screen with 90Hz refresh rate, contrast ratio of 5000000:1, and DCI-P3 colour gamut support. The display is also said to be compatible with HDR10+ content. In addition, there will also be TUV-Rheinland certification for protection against blue light exposure and native DC Dimming.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro camera: What we know so far

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will feature 108MP main back camera sensor. The Mi 10 will likely have a total of four rear cameras, while the Pro variant could have five camera sensors at the back. Apart from OIS and EIS support, the cameras are said to record 8K videos at 7680×4320 pixel resolution. The front camera will be included in a punch hole inside the display, though its resolution is unclear at this point.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro processor and battery: What we know so far

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and both the phones will support 5G. The Mi 10 series could be among the first phones with the new processor that was announced at the Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii in December last year. The phones support UFS 3.0 flash memory, which is said to offer double the transfer speeds at lower power consumption compared to UFS2.1.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro will also support 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro will also support 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The battery on Mi 10 will be a 4,500mAh one with 50W wired Flash Charge support that the company claims can charge the phone to 100 per cent in just 45 minutes. Apart from this, 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging will be supported as well. The company has also confirmed other features as well such as dual stereo speakers, NFC, infrared remote control, and dual-frequency GPS. The phones will run MIUI 11.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd