Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro to launch globally on March 27

Xiaomi has just shared the global launch details of its flagship Mi 10 series. The company is planning to launch the series globally on March 27 via a live stream. The devices were expected to launch at MWC 2020, however, due to the cancellation of the convention, the launch got delayed.

Take note, that the company has already launched the series in its home country, China. So we already know the specifications of the devices that the company is looking to launch at the global stage. However, the company might change a few specifications for the global launch.

Xiaomi has shared the official launch details via its Twitter handle. During the livestream it is expected to launch two smartphones, the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. The launch event will start at 7:30 PM IST and will be live streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter handle.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro: Price

Xiaomi has already launched both devices in China. The Mi 10 starts at Yuan 3,999 (approximately Rs 42,600) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Yuan 4,299 (approximately Rs 45,800) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Yuan 4,699 (approximately Rs 50,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Mi 10 Pro is priced at Yuan 4,999 (approximately Rs 52,600) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, Yuan 5,499 (approximately Rs 58,700) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Yuan 5,499 (approximately Rs 58,700) for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

March 27th

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro: Specifications

Both the devices feature a punch-hole style 6.67-inch AMOLED displays, which curve on the sides. The displays are HDR10+ and come with a Full HD+ resolution. They come with a standard refresh rate of 90Hz and can go up to 180Hz. Both the phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and come with 5G support.

They run the Android 10 operating system with MIUI 11 skin on top. The Mi 10 is backed by a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and 10W wireless reverse charging. The Mi 10 Pro sports a smaller 4500 battery, though it comes with 65W fast charging support and 10W wireless reverse charging.

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro both feature a quad-camera setup on the back. The Mi 10 has a 108MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, 12MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it sports a 20MP sensor capable of recording videos at 8K resolution.

Whereas, the Mi 10 Pro has a main 108MP camera with OIS as well and f/1.69 aperture. It has a short telephoto lens of 12MP, which is equivalent to a focal length of 50mm, according to the company. There’s a long telephoto lens of 8MP, which is 94mm-equivalent, and also comes with OIS. The ultra-wide camera is 20MP with an f/2.2-aperture lens. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor capable of up to 50X zoom along with 8K video recording.

