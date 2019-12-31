Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro price and specifications leak: Launch expected soon

Xiaomi Mi 10 is coming soon. Ahead of the launch full specs and expect price have leaked. Xiaomi Mi 10 is coming soon. Ahead of the launch full specs and expect price have leaked.

Xiaomi Mi Note and Mi Note 10 Pro are coming soon. This has been confirmed by the company itself. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed the Mi 10 at Qualcomm’s annual Snapdragon tech summit in Hawaii earlier this month. Since then, several leaks and reports about the Mi 10 series have been flooding the internet almost every other day. Amidst all the rumours going on, for the very first time the full specifications of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have leaked. A weibo user has posted an image on the Chinese microblogging site stating not just the complete specs of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 but also their price and variants.

The leak reveals that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will more or less pack the same specifications. Possibly, both the phones will also pack the same design. The only two areas where the two flagship phones are said to differ are: battery and camera. Rest of the specs like screen size, processor running the phone, and others will be the same for both phones.

Xiaomi Mi 10 specs and price (Leaked)

Before getting into what the leak suggests here is confirmed about the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. At the Snapdragon Summi, Xiaomi executive said that the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be among the first phones to come with Snapdragon 865 processor, which is the latest chipset from Qualcomm for flagship smartphones. Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

The new leak doesn’t talk about the processor that will power the Mi 10 but does mention that the phone will come with 5G support. It reveals that the Mi 10 will pack a big 6.5-inch OLED display that will offer 90Hz refresh rate similar to the latest OnePlus phones.

In terms of camera, the leak notes, the Mi 10 will include four cameras on the rear panel including primary (unmentioned) Sony IMX686 sensor, 20MP secondary sensor, 12MP sensor, and lastly a 5MP sensor, which will either be a macro lens or depth sensor. Additionally, the leak reveals that the Mi 10 will come with a 30x digital zoom support.

Talking about the battery and charging support the leaks suggests that the Mi 10 will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery paired with a triple fast-charging technology. It also notes that the Mi 10 might come with 40W fast wired charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The phone is said to come with other nifty features like NFC support, dual-mode 5G connectivity, among others.

What will be the price of the Mi 10? Well, considering it’s Xiaomi next flagship phone the Mi 10 will come with an expensive price tag unlike other Xiaomi phones.

According to the leak the Xiaomi Mi 10 will come in three variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The price of the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB are hidden in the image while the top-end 12GB RAM is listed with a price of CNY 3,199, which translates to Rs 32,700.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specs and price (Leaked)

As mentioned, most of the specs of the Mi 10 Pro will be similar to the Mi 10. The only areas where the Pro version will differ from the Mi 10 are camera and battery. This means, the Mi 10 Pro will come with a 6.5-inch OLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, quad rear camera setup, and Snapdragon 865 processor. Unlike the Mi 10, the Mi 10 Pro will come with 108MP primary camera, 48MP second camera, 12MP second camera and 8MP fourth camera on the back. In the battery department, the Mi 10 Pro will come with 4500mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

According to the leak the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will come in three variants: 12GB RAM + 128GB storage with CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 38,900), 12GB RAM + 256GB storage with CNY 4,099 (approx Rs 42,000), and 12GB RAM + 512GB with CNY 4,499 (approx Rs 46,000).

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the launch date of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. If Xiaomi follows the launch timeline of the Mi 9 we can expect the next flagship series from Xiaomi aka Mi 10 series around February, before Mobile World Congress 2020 kick starts.

It should be noted that Xiaomi doesn’t bring its flagship lineup in India so don’t expect the Mi 10 or the Mi 10 Pro to launch in the country. Currently, Xiaomi is gearing up bring the Mi Note 10 with 108MP camera to India. The launch date of the Mi Note 10 is yet to be revealed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd