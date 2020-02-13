Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro with Snapdragon 865 5G, 108MP cameras now official

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have launched in China: A detailed look at the specifications and features. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have launched in China: A detailed look at the specifications and features.

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagship phones from Xiaomi are now official in China, announced via a livestream event in Beijing. Both phones run the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset from Qualcomm, which is the new premium processor from the company. The two phones also come with an 108MP camera at the back, a higher 180 Hz refresh rate for the display and the ability to record videos at a higher 8K resolution. Most premium flagships right now offer 4K capabilities for video.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: Price, sale date

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 will start at Yuan 3999 or nearly Rs 40,000 plus on conversion for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB version. The Mi 10 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Yuan 4299 or nearly Rs 43,000 plus on conversion. The highest variant will cost Yuan 4699 for 12GB RAM+256GB. This is Rs 47,000 plus on conversion. The Mi 10 will go on sale from February 14 in China. Xiaomi has not yet announced an India launch date for the phone.

Mi 10 Pro will start at Yuan 4999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB version, which is nearly Rs 51,000 plus. The 12GB RAM+256GB version will cost Yuan 5499 or nearly Rs 55,000 plus. The highest variant offers 12GB RAM and 512GB storage at Yuan 5999 or nearly Rs 61,000 plus.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: Specifications

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro both feature a punch-hole style display. The phones come with 6.67 AMOLED display, which is curved on the sides and this is a Full HD+ resolution (2340x 1080). The display is HDR10+ certified, meaning it will be able to play content shot in this format.

The standard refresh rate is 90Hz, and it can go up to 180 Hz as well, which is higher than what the Samsung Galaxy S20 is offering at 120 Hz. The Mi 10 Pro’s display has a maximum brightness of 1200 nits, which puts it higher than the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. Both the phones run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and come with 5G support.

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro both feature quad or four cameras at the back. The Mi 10 has a 108MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, 12MP telephoto lens and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The selfie camera is 20MP. The phone is capable of recording videos at 8K resolution and it features optical image stablization (OIS) as well. The front camera is 20MP.

The Mi 10 has a 4780 mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 10w wireless reverse charging support for other devices.

Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro come with the newer faster LPDDR5 version of RAM and USB 3.0 storage, which is supposed to offer faster read and write speeds. For users this should be mean a smoother performance, faster transferring of data from the device.

The Mi 10 Pro has a similar display as the the Mi 10 with 90 Hz standard refresh rate, which can be increased to 180 Hz. The phone also runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor with 8GB RAM and 12GB options.

Regarding the camera, the Mi 10 Pro has a main 108MP camera with OIS as well and f/1.69 aperture. It has a short telephoto lens of 12MP, which is equivalent to a focal length of 50mm, according to the company. There’s a long telephoto lens of 8MP, which is 94mm-equivalent, and also comes with OIS. The ultra-wide camera is 20MP with f/2.2-aperture lens. The front camera remains 20MP. Xiaomi says the Mi 10 Pro is capable of up to 50X zoom along with 8K video recording.

The Mi 10 Pro sports a smaller 4500 battery, though it comes with 50W fast charging in the box. Xiaomi is selling a separate 65W charger for Yuan 149 for the phone. It also comes with 10W wireless reverse charging support.

