Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro coming soon: Everything we know about these flagships

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be launched in 2020. (Representational image) Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be launched in 2020. (Representational image)

Xiaomi’s flagship device Mi 9 came out in February this year followed by a slightly upgraded model– Mi 9 Pro. The company has already confirmed the existence of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, which will be powered by the newly unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Recently, the battery capacity of the Mi 10 and charging speed of Mi 10 Pro leaked online giving us an idea of where Xiaomi is heading with its 2020 flagship devices.

Xiaomi co-founder and president Lin Bin confirmed that Mi 10 will be one of the first phones to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 during the Qualcomm Summit in Hawaii where the chip maker announced the new processor. Earlier, Bin, while replying to a Weibo post, confirmed that the Mi 10 Pro will succeed the Mi 9 Pro.

A rumour is doing rounds on Chinese social media website, Weibo, claiming that the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be backed by a battery somewhere in the 4,500 and 4,800 mAh range. The source of the rumour suggests that the actual battery capacity of the device might be 100 mAh off in either direction. The information is quite vague and one could have already expected the battery range within these numbers.

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 865 processor. (Representational image) Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 865 processor. (Representational image)

Another rumour that is doing the rounds is the charging speed of the Pro model of the Mi 10 series. As per the report, the Mi 10 Pro will be able to charge its battery from zero to 100 per cent in 35 minutes. This rumour sits well with an earlier leak where a 66W (11V over 6A) Xiaomi charger was spotted on a certification website in China this year.

Rumours suggest that the new Mi 10 lineup will run Android 10 out of the box, with Xiaomi’s custom MIUI 11 skin on top. The series is also expected to sport a 108MP primary camera sensor that currently sits at the back of Xiaomi’s two devices– Mi MIX Alpha and Mi CC9 Pro (Mi Note 10). We are not sure how many camera sensors Xiaomi is going to pack in its flagship device but it is definitely something more than a triple rear camera setup.

Xiaomi has not yet released an actual launch date for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. However, since Mi 9 was launched in February 2019, we can expect the two new phones to come out by Q1, 2020.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd