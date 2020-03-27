Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Lite launched amid coronavirus pandemic: What the phones offer

Xiaomi Mi 10 series launched via global livestream. Xiaomi Mi 10 series launched via global livestream.

Xiaomi originally planned to launch its Mi 10 series of smartphones at MWC 2020. However, due to the cancellation of the convention, the company just like many other brands had to delay the launch of the smartphone series. The wait is finally over as Xiaomi announced the Mi 10 series today via a global livestream in Europe. In the series, the company launched three phones: Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 Lite, an affordable smartphone for the masses.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro: Price, availability

The new Xiaomi Mi 10 is priced at Euro 799 (approximately Rs 66,350) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Whereas, the Mi 10 Pro is priced at Euro 999 (approximately Rs 82,921) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Both the devices will go on sale in Europe starting April 15.

The Mi 10 Lite is priced at Euro 350 (approximately Rs 29,180) for the 64GB storage variant. The 128GB variant is priced at Euro 400 (approximately Rs 33,201).

Xiaomi hasn’t announced when these phones will go on sale. Given the current situation, we can expect the sales to delay quite a bit. The Chinese brand was expected to launch the Mi 10 in India on March 30 but given India is under 21 days lockdown the launch has been postponed. The new launch date hasn’t been announced yet.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro: specifications

Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have a lot in common. The only few aspects that the two phones vary in are battery, cameras and storage. The Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED full HD+ curved display with a 90HZ refresh rate and a hole-punch to accommodate the front camera on the top left corner.

The phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. They run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 skin on top. Both the devices come with 5G support.

The Mi 10 comes in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB while Mi 10 Pro comes in only one model with 256GB storage. The Mi 10 is backed by a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, and the Mi 10 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. Both devices support 30W fast wireless charging.

Both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro come with a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 108MP primary sensor with 4:1 binning to 27MP and 8K video recording support. The Mi 10’s 108MP sensor is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Whereas, the Mi 10 Pro’s 108MP sensor is paired with a 12MP 2x telephoto lens, an 8MP 5x telephoto lens and a 20MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, both the devices feature a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite: specifications

Mi 10 Lite sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a water-drop style notch on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with an integrated 5G modem, similar to the one used in the Nokia 8.3. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,160mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

It features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor. The company said that it will reveal details about the other sensors soon. On the front it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

