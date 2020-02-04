Xiaomi Mi 10 launch on Feb 13, could be online only due to coronavirus

Even though the report states that Mi 10 Pro will go on sale on February 18, the company will start taking pre-registrations for the device on February 14. (Image: Techdroider) Even though the report states that Mi 10 Pro will go on sale on February 18, the company will start taking pre-registrations for the device on February 14. (Image: Techdroider)

Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun had revealed that the company will be launching its Mi 10 series in the first quarter of 2020. A new leak suggests that it will launch the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro on February 13 via an online-only launch event. The leak also suggests that the Mi 10 will go on sale starting February 14, whereas, the Mi 10 Pro will go on sale starting February 18.

Earlier, the Mi 10 series launch was supposed to take place on February 7, however, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the company according to the tipster Xiaomishka, will hold an online-only launch event on February 13. On February 7, it will only make an announcement regarding the launch of the device.

Even though the report states that Mi 10 Pro will go on sale on February 18, the company will start taking pre-registrations for the device on February 14 with a deposit of Yuan 100 (approximately Rs 1,018).

As of now, we recommend that you take this leak with a pinch of salt as the company has not issued any official statement, as to when it will be launching the new series.

In a separate live image leak earlier we got to see that the Mi 10 series will sport a punch-hole display with curved edges. It will feature a quad camera setup on the back.

In a separate leak, we got to know that the Mi 10 Pro will sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The device will come with a 5,250mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. It will run Google’s latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11.20.1.21 skin on top.

It will come with a quad camera setup, consisting of a 108MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP sensor, a 12MP sensor and a 5MP sensor.

