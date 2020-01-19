Xiaomi Mi 10 design and release date confirmed by a leaked banner

Xiaomi Mi 10 to launch next month (Image: Weibo) Xiaomi Mi 10 to launch next month (Image: Weibo)

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S20 series of phones on February 11, which is just a few weeks away. A new leak now suggests that on the same date Xiaomi will release its next flagship phone aka Mi 10. A user on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site, posts a banner which shows the Xiaomi Mi 10 completely from the back. The phone appears with four camears on the rear panel, wherein one is an 108MP image sensor. The Mi 10 looks very different from the Xiaomi Mi 9, which launched last year around February.

The banner also reveals the release date of the Xiaomi phone. According to the banner the Mi 10 will release on the same day as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Which is February 10. Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm the launch date of its next flagship, so take this information with a pinch of salt. On Feb 10, Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S20 series including Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is also expected to launch a foldable phone, which could be called Galaxy Bloom or Galaxy Z Flip.

Xiaomi Mi 10 design leak

The banner clear reveals that the Mi 10 will look very different from the successor, Mi 9. The Mi 10 appears with a long strap (vertical) on the left side on the back cover, which includes four camera. All the four cameras are seen sitting one after the other on top of the strap in a vertical fashion. The back cover of the Mi 10 doesn’t include fingerprint sensor, which means similar to successor the phone will come with under display fingerprint sensor. The leaked banner shows the Mi 10 in two colours white with tint of blue and black.

The banner doesn’t reveal the front design of the smartphone. However, past leaks and reports had suggested that the Mi 10 will come with an full screen display with not notch on the front similar to its predecessor. The Mi 9 comes with a waterdrop notch on the front that includes the selfie camera. It is likely that Xiaomi Mi 10 might either come with a pop-up camera or a punch-hole camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10 expected specs

We have come across several leaks and rumours about the Mi 10 in the past. The leaks have revealed some of the key specifications of the Xiaomi phone. The Mi 10 is expected to come with a 6.57-inch OLED display and 90hz refresh rate. The Pro version of the Mi 10 aka Mi 10 Pro is expected to come with 120hz display, leaks have suggested.

The Mi 10 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 + X55 5G paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Leaks have also revealed that the Xiaomi phone will come packed with a massive 4500mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone is said to include four cameras on the back and single sensor on the front for clicking selfies. The primary rear camera of the Mi 10 is expected to be 108MP image sensor. The phone could come with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

Alongside the Mi 10, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Mi 10 Pro next month. The Pro version will be a slight upgrade over the base model and will also come with an expensive price tag.

