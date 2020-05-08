Follow Us:
Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Today LIVE Updates: How to watch the online launch event

Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Today LIVE Updates: Xiaomi will launch Mi 10 flagship smartphone in India today. The launch event can be watched online on Xiaomi's YouTube channel or its social media channels.

Written by Sneha Saha | New Delhi | Published: May 8, 2020 6:30:21 am
Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 India launch, Mi 10 launch event, Mi 10 online launch event, how to watch Mi 10 launch event, Mi 10 price in India, Mi 10 India price, Mi 10 specifications, Mi 10 features, Mi 10 vs OnePlus 8, Mi 10 vs Realme X50 Pro, Mi 10 5G Xiaomi is launching a Mi flagship smartphone in India after several years, the Mi 10.

Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Today LIVE Updates: The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi, is finally launching its flagship Mi 10 smartphone in India today. The launch event can be watched online on Xiaomi’s YouTube channel or its social media channels at 12 PM today.

Xiaomi is launching a Mi flagship smartphone in India after several years. In the past, Mi flagship phones have not received a good response from the Indian consumers possible due to their expensive price tag. Xiaomi India Managing Director is assured that with the Mi 10 the company will be able to change the mindset of associating the brand with “affordability”.

The India variant of the Mi 10 could be similar to the global variant. Mi 10 is expected to be on the expensive side in India given it’s a feature-packed smartphone with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G support, flagship-level cameras, and more. Adding on will be the increased GST rates. We will have to wait to see how Xiaomi prices the Mi 10 in India and whether it can be priced lower than OnePlus 8 or not.

