Xiaomi Loop LiquidCool technology announced: Here’s how it works

Xiaomi has announced its new Loop LiquidCool technology earlier today. The new tech, inspired by the aerospace industry, will be implemented in future Xiaomi phones and the company claims it will offer much better cooling, which will come as good news to mobile gamers and power users. Here’s an in-depth look at the new technology and how it works.

Loop LiquidCool: What it does and how it works?

Loop LiquidCool will keep the smartphone cooler when it is running heavy tasks like video editing software, games, or something similar that uses a lot of resources. The heat is generated when the phone’s processor is running at maximum capacity, causing extra energy to be released in the form of heat.

While modern chipsets and cooling tech are good at managing this heat, Xiaomi’s Loop LiquidCool tech aims to do better. Loop LiquidCool technology makes use of a “capillary effect” that draws the liquid cooling agent to the heat source. The heat will then vaporise the cooling agent and that will disperse the heat efficiently towards a cooler area in the system.

In the cooler area, the vapour will condense again and be sent again to the heat source for its next cycle. This continuous cycle will keep the system running cooler.

To make it work, Xiaomi will be adding a heat pipe system, an evaporator, a condenser, a refill chamber, as well as gas and liquid pipes. Check out the diagram below for a better representation.

A visual representation of the Loop LiquidCool tech’s cooling cycle. (Image Source: Xiaomi) A visual representation of the Loop LiquidCool tech’s cooling cycle. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

As per a blog post by the company, the new tech was tested on a custom Xiaomi MIX 4, replacing its standard cooling system with the Loop LiquidCool system. During a 30-minute Genshin Impact gameplay test running 60fps max video settings, the new system was able to keep things cooler by 8.6 degrees celsius, claims the company.

How is this different from regular VC cooling?

Regular VC cooling or Vapour Chamber cooling uses a similar method to keep things cool but lacks a separate channel for liquids and gases, something that Xiaomi’s Loop LiquidCool does have. This prevents hot gases and cool liquid from mixing between the cycle, which affects the performance of the whole system.

Loop LiquidCool makes use of a Tesla valve to make sure the flow of the system is unidirectional. The valve allows liquid to pass through while preventing gases from coming back in. Xiaomi claims the “one-way circulation” is the key to the technology outperforming conventional cooling solutions.

Xiaomi aims to bring Loop LiquidCool Technology to its products in the second half of 2022.