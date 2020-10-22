Xiaomi Redmi K30S expected to launch soon; here’s what we know so far

The post just shows a silhouette of someone and Redmi text on a screen, hinting that the company is looking to launch a new product soon. (Image: Weibo)

Xiaomi is looking to launch the Redmi K30S smartphone soon, according to a new report. According to a Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi will soon launch the Redmi K30S, which will be cheaper than the Redmi K30 Ultra and will sit above the Redmi K30. He did not mention when the company is looking to launch the device or key specifications.

To recall, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing recently shared a teaser image on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. The post just shows a silhouette of someone and Redmi text on a screen, hinting that the company is looking to launch a new product soon. Xiaomi Mobile Division, Vice President also commented on the post. The post did not reveal anything about the phone, but it is being said that the post is hinting at the launch of the Redmi K30S.

According to the tweet by Digital Chat Station, the Redmi K30S will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor like the Redmi K30 Ultra. He also said that due to this, the Redmi K30S will be priced much lower than the Redmi K30 Ultra.

To put it into perspective, the Redmi K30 Ultra is priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,000) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 2,199 (approximately Rs 24,300) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 2,499 (approximately Rs 27,600) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and at Yuan 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

According to earlier reports, the Redmi K30S will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with support for 5G networks. The device will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top.

