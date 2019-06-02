Xiaomi Mi 9T retail box leaks, could be rebranded Redmi K20

Advertising

Xiaomi Mi 9T has been leaked in live images of device and retail box (Image source: Weibo)

Xiaomi has started to drop teasers for its upcoming smartphone Mi 9T as part of the Mi 9-series smartphones that already include phones like Mi 9, Mi 9 SE and Mi 9 Transparent Edition. Now, the images of the upcoming device alongside its retail box have been leaked on Weibo.

The phone bears striking resemblance to the Redmi K20 smartphone which has been launched in China a few days ago. The image posted on Weibo shows a retail box of the Xiaomi Mi 9T Carbon Black variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The box carries the render of the smartphone with a popup selfie camera aligned to the left side. There is also Mi 9T branding on the retail box. The post also has a live image of the actual device with a protective case revealing its specifications.

There have been rumours doing rounds on the internet suggesting Mi 9T is the rebranded Redmi K20. The Weibo post not only shows Mi 9T having a similar design to the Redmi K20 but the specifications are also the same. So, it might be true after all that Xiaomi is launching the Redmi K20 outside China as the Xiaomi Mi 9T.

As per the image, the Mi 9T features a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device also sports a triple rear camera carrying a 48MP sensor. Xiaomi Mi 9T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Earlier, Xiami confirmed the existence of Mi 9T as it posted a teaser image for the same on Twitter. The company confirmed that it will be launching the device soon while refraining to reveal the launch date and specifications of the device. However, the teaser image hints at full-screen display for the Xiaomi Mi 9T, hinting at the popup selfie camera.