Xiaomi’s Lei Jun confirms Redmi Note 8, Redmi TV 70-inch screen launch on August 29

Xiaomi CEO and co-founder Lei Jun has confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 and a new Redmi TV will launch on August 29. Jun shared a Weibo post where he talked about the Redmi TV, emphasising the screen size, which will be 70-inches. He said the product would be released on August 29. He also replied with a thumbs-up emoji to a comment on the post, asking if the Redmi Note 8 would launch on the same day. His reply confirms that the new Redmi phone will also be unveiled on the same day.

Previously, Xiaomi VP and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had mention the Redmi Note 8 in a Weibo post, saying that the new variant will be much stronger. While he did not reveal any specifications for the Redmi Note 8, the expectation is that this could be the smartphone with 64MP camera from Xiaomi.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi confirmed that it would launch a phone with the new camera sensor from Samsung. Xiaomi is also working on a camera phone with the 108MP sensor, which will use the sensor from Samsung as well.

Xiaomi had confirmed earlier that the Redmi phone with the 64MP camera will come to India in the fourth quarter of 2019, which would mean a launch in October-December period. The 64MP camera sensor is being manufactured by Samsung, and this is the ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

Samsung has claimed that the ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor can descramble its colour filter to deliver full-size 64MP photos. Other brands like Realme and Samsung are also expected to launch phones with a 64MP camera later in the year.

Redmi Note 8: Expected specifications

It is expected that the Redmi Note 8 will come with the MediaTek G90 series processors. The company had confirmed earlier that they would launch a new gaming phone with the Helio G90T and that this will be a Redmi device. The expectation is that this will be the new Redmi Note 8.

Xiaomi’s India head Manu Kumar Jain had also posted that a Redmi phone will launch with the same MediaTek processor. It is unclear whether the Redmi Note 8 will get a Pro variant like we saw on the Redmi Note 7 series, and what processor will power this device.

The 64MP camera will be the highlight of the Redmi Note 8 series no doubt, given the Redmi Note 7 came with a 48MP camera, which was the major selling point. Like the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi Note 8 will continue with a glass body design and a waterdrop notch on the front.

With Redmi Note series, we have seen a typical refresh cycle of 6 months or so from Xiaomi, so it is not surprising that the company is launching the Note 8 so quickly.

The 64MP camera at the back uses the Samsung sensor, which can provide photos at 64MP with a resolution of 9248 x 6936 pixels. It uses ISOCELL Plus technology to create a pixel-to-pixel barrier to reduce light interference between pixels and improve colour reproduction. The sensor will be able to take 64MP shots in bright settings and 16MP shots in low-light settings.

The Redmi 8 was also spotted on China’s certification website TENAA recently with the model number model number M1908C3IC. Specifications of the phone as listed on TENNA are 6.217-inches HD+ TFT display, octa-core processor at 2.0GHz coupled with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM options and 16GB, 32GB or 64GB ROM.

The rear camera is 12MP and the front camera is 8MP, though this will likely have a dual camera. TENAA listings usually show the first sensor. The battery size is bigger at 5,000mAh and dimensions of the phone are 156.3×75.4×9.4 mm.