Xiaomi leaks: Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi Watch Color specifications

Xiaomi has confirmed the existence of its upcoming flagship smartphones — Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro — and we know that the two devices will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. While the Chinese smartphone has not revealed anything else about the successor to the Mi 9 and Mi 9 Pro, an alleged leak lists out the key specifications of the two devices. Xiaomi is also working on a new smartwatch that seems to be an affordable version of its Mi Watch that was launched towards the end of 2019. Here is everything that has been leaked so far:

Xiaomi Mi 10

At the Qualcomm’s annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, Xiaomi confirmed that its Mi 10 smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. Now, courtesy of a Weibo user, we have the complete specification sheet of the Mi 10 along with its price. As per the leak, the Mi 10 will feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is said to have a quad-rear camera setup carrying a primary 60MP Sony IMX686 sensor clubbed with a 20MP+12MP+5MP setup. The leak also suggests 30x digital zoom capability on the Mi 10. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 40W fast wired charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

As per the leak, the Mi 10 will come in three storage models– 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. The Mi 10 is said to be priced at Yuan 3,199 for the base model, which converts to Rs 32,000.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

The alleged Mi 10 leak also reveals the specifications and price of the Mi 10 Pro. Reportedly, the Mi 10 Pro features the same 6.5-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, the same Snapdragon 865 processor, and the same 4,500mAh battery. However, the charging speed on the Pro model differs from the standard model. The Mi 10 Pro supports 66W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The leak does not mention whether the reverse wireless charging exists on the Mi 10 Pro, but since the standard model supports, we expect the Po model will also have the reverse charging features.

The major difference Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro comes in the camera department. The Pro model is said to feature a quad-rear camera setup where the primary lens is a 108MP sensor paired to a secondary 48MP sensor and a 12MP tertiary sensor. There will also be an 8MP sensor for depth sensing.

The MI 10 Pro is reported to start at Yuan 3,799, which converts to Rs 38,000. The device is said to come with 12GB of RAM, paired with 128GB ROM, 256GB ROM, and 512GB ROM. The top of the line 12GB/512GB model of the Mi 10 Pro is said to be priced at Yuan 4,499 (around Rs 45,000).

Mi Watch Color

Xiaomi is calling its affordable smartwatch, the Mi Watch Color. The company has been sharing teasers for the device showing different colour variants of the watch along with different straps. It comes in black, silver, and gold coloured dials with a large collection of coloured bands and straps. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Mi Watch Color will have a circular display measuring 1.39-inches.

The teasers suggest that the new Xiaomi watch will have customisable watch faces, support for the voice assistant, and several fitness-tracking features including the heart rate monitor. The watch will also support barcode-based payments. The device is expected to run the same software as the Mi Watch, which is essentially MIUI for Watch based on Google’s Wear OS.

Apart from the teased renders and feature hints, the specifications of the Mi Watch Color has been leaked online. As per the alleged leak, the new Xiaomi watch will feature an AMOLED panel with 454×454 pixels resolution. It will also have GPS and GLONASS for location-based services. The Mi Watch Color is also said to be backed by a 420mAh battery and rely on Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The device is scheduled to launch on January 3 in China and expected to use Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip.

