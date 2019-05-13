Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in Q1 2019, Vivo ranks 3rd: IDC

Xiaomi has yet again retained its position as the top smartphone maker in the first quarter of 2019. Data from International Data Corporation (IDC) shows that Xiaomi managed to ship 9.8 million smartphones for a total of 30.6 per cent market share. This is up from 9.1 million smartphones shipped in the Q1 2018. Xiaomi saw a Q1 growth of 8. 1 per cent.

It isn’t surprising to see why Xiaomi is doing so well in India. The brand mostly caters to the mid-range segment, where the growth is phenomenal. In the past quarter, Xiaomi launched a number of smartphones, headlined by the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, in particular, turned out to be both critical and commercial success. In fact, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro have managed to sell over 2 million units ever since the two phones launched in India. Xiaomi currently dominates the online channel with a market share of 48.6 per cent in Q1 2019.

Samsung shipped 7.2 million smartphones in Q1 2019, according to the latest data from the market research firm. That’s down 4.8 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. In the last quarter, Samsung debuted its online-exclusive M-series, which helped grow its presence in the online channel. In the same quarter, it launched its Galaxy A-series to counter the growing popularity of Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro.

Vivo, another Chinese company, saw impressive growth in the Q1 2019. The company shipped 4.2 million smartphones, resulting in a market share of 13 per cent. These figures show that the Vivo V15 Pro and affordable Y91 are proving to be a big hit among users.

Oppo is now the distant fourth player in the Indian smartphone market. It shipped 2.4 million smartphones and grabbed a market share of 7.6 per cent market share. Meanwhile, Realme shipped 6.6 million smartphones in Q1 2019, that resulted in a market share of 6 per cent. The increasing market share of Realme, which primarily focuses on the budget segment, has been a cause of concern for other established brands like Xiaomi and Samsung. Realme’s rise to prominence in the online segment has many people asking the question as to whether it is going to challenge Xiaomi’s position in the market. Both Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro compete with the likes of Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Despite the global smartphone market down 6 per cent year over year, India’s smartphone market showed a healthy growth of 7 per growth. The latest data by IDC reveals that smartphone makers shipped a total of 32.1 million units in Q1 2019. Average selling prices grew by 3.3 per cent year over year to US$161 (Rs 11,352). Clearly, the strategy adopted by these Android smartphone players, are working in India.