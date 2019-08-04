Xiaomi launching Redmi gaming phone with MediaTek Helio G90T processor

At the launch event of MediaTek’s new G90 series chipsets, Xiaomi announced that it will be launching a new gaming phone powered by the Helio G90T. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi Global VP and India Chief, also announced the same via his Twitter handle while posting a picture with the MediTek General Manager TL Lee.

Redmi’s official Weibo handle in China posted that “Redmi” will launch a phone worldwide carrying the Helio G90T processor. So, we now know that the upcoming Xiaomi phone will come under the Redmi branding.

Regarding the upcoming phone, there have been rumours that the new Xiaomi gaming phone will be Redmi Note 8 Pro. While there are no grounds to back the rumours, it is also not entirely impossible. Redmi could choose to speed up things to keep the competition high in the budget segment as Realme launches two budget flagships in a year.

The Helio G90 and G90T are MediaTek’s answer to the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 and 730G. The new chipsets were launched on Tuesday in New Delhi. The MediaTek Helio G90 and Helio G90T both have an octa-core CPU that includes ARM Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 cores at a maximum clock speed of 2.05GHz. The chipsets also have Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clocked at up to 800MHz.

Super excited: all-new @MediaTek #Helio #G90 & #G90T were

launched today! These are amazing #gaming chipsets – Cortex A76 CPU, Mali G76 GPU & Antutu > 220K. 🚀 We’ll launch a phone with the incredible, high performance G90T. Get ready for ultimate gaming!#Xiaomi ❤️ #Mediatek pic.twitter.com/z9WUDNw0lG — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 30, 2019

The Helio G90T is paired with MediaTek’s HyperEngine game technology that is touted to deliver an enhanced gaming experience on smartphones. MediaTek claims that the chipset delivers up to 1TMACs (TeraMAC) performance. The Helio G90T supports up to 90Hz displays, 10GB RAM, and 64-megapixel primary sensor on a quad camera setup.

Notably, Redmi announced on Weibo earlier that it is planning to launch a phone with 64MP camera sensor. It also shared a sample image claiming to be taken from the Redmi phone with 64MP camera.