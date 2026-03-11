Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 17 series in India with Leica cameras, LOFIC sensor tech

Rear design of the Xiaomi 17 (left) and Xiaomi 17 Ultra (right), highlighting their Leica-co-engineered camera systems. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi on Wednesday, March 11, introduced its latest flagship lineup, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra in India. The new smartphones bring new imaging technologies co-developed with Leica along with upgraded battery and performance features aimed at premium smartphone users.

According to the company, the Xiaomi 17 Series builds on the its ongoing collaboration in mobile photography, which it says has now evolved into a deeper co-creation model covering optical design, sensor technology and colour science. The new lineup focuses on delivering flagship performance, long battery life and professional-grade photography without major trade-offs.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra starts at Rs 1,29,999 in India, while the Xiaomi 17 begins at Rs 89,999. The company claims that early buyers of the Ultra model between March 13 and March 17 will receive the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro as part of a launch offer.