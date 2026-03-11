Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 17 series in India with Leica cameras, LOFIC sensor tech

Xiaomi on Wednesday, March 11, introduced its latest flagship lineup, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra in India. The new smartphones bring new imaging technologies co-developed with Leica along with upgraded battery and performance features aimed at premium smartphone users.
According to the company, the Xiaomi 17 Series builds on the its ongoing collaboration in mobile photography, which it says has now evolved into a deeper co-creation model covering optical design, sensor technology and colour science. The new lineup focuses on delivering flagship performance, long battery life and professional-grade photography without major trade-offs.
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra starts at Rs 1,29,999 in India, while the Xiaomi 17 begins at Rs 89,999. The company claims that early buyers of the Ultra model between March 13 and March 17 will receive the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro as part of a launch offer.
Perhaps, the main highlight of the announcement is the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which introduces the company’s first 1-inch LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) camera sensor. The technology significantly improves dynamic range by allowing the camera to capture bright highlights and dark shadows simultaneously without losing detail. Xiaomi said that the sensor increases full-well capacity, helping produce images closer to what the human eye perceives in high-contrast environments such as sunsets, night cityscapes and indoor scenes with bright lighting.
Meanwhile, the Ultra model features a Leica-branded 200-megapixel telephoto system with a mechanical 75–100mm optical zoom range. Unlike traditional smartphone cameras that shuffle between fixed zoom levels, the system enables continuous optical zoom, allowing users to adjust focal length with ease when framing portraits, street scenes or distant subjects.
For video, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra supports Dolby Vision and ACES Log recording at up to 4K resolution at 120 frames per second, aimed at enabling cinematic-quality video capture directly on the device.
The standard Xiaomi 17, meanwhile, is being positioned as a compact flagship device designed for everyday use. It features a 16-cm display with ultra-thin bezels enabled by LIPO manufacturing technology, while weighing 191 grams and measuring 8.06 mm in thickness. The phone includes Xiaomi’s Guardian Structure durability system, which combines a strengthened aluminium frame, Shield Glass 3.0 protection and IP68+69 rating for dust and water resistance.
Battery life is another key focus area. The Xiaomi 17 comes with a 6,330mAh battery using the company’s next-generation Surge battery architecture with higher silicon content to improve energy density. The device supports 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging.
Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and feature OLED displays with peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits and a 1–120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate. Xiaomi says the display also supports DC dimming to reduce eye strain during prolonged usage.
Both smartphones will be available for purchase starting March 18 via Amazon, Xiaomi’s official website and retail stores across the country.