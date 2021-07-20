Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10T, the cheapest 5G phone in India

Xiaomi has launched a new Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone in India. This is a budget phone from the brand and is the fifth model in the Redmi Note 10 series. The new Redmi phone is also currently the cheapest 5G phone in the country. The key highlights of the Redmi Note 10T are a triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India, sale date

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India is set at Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, which will be sold for Rs 15,999. The device is being offered in four colours, including Chromium White, Graphite Black, Metallic Blue, and Mint Green colours.

As for the sale offer, there is up to Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and easy EMI transactions. One can even avail no-cost EMI and exchange options via the retail stores. The latest budget phone will be up for sale via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers starting July 26.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone features a 6.5-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It is backed by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 11 with MIUI on top.

There is a triple rear camera setup, which comprises of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 10T supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Under the hood, Xiaomi has added a 5,000mAh battery. The company even ships with a 22.5W charger in the box.