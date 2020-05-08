Xiaomi launches Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2 in India

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 is an answer to the OnePlus 8 and iPhone 11. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 is an answer to the OnePlus 8 and iPhone 11.

Xiaomi has unveiled its flagship Mi10 alongside the Mi Box 4K set-top box and Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2 in India. All three products were revealed online at a virtual event in place of the physical event that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mi 10 is Xiaomi’s first flagship after a long gap. The company’s last high-end phone in the Mi series was the Mi Mix 2, which came in 2017. Xiaomi, which happens to be India’s number one smartphone company, has a tight control over the budget and mid-range segment. Its Redmi series is extremely popular in the country’s urban and rural centres, though it hasn’t been a successful player in the premium segment.

The launch of the Mi 10 could be a new beginning for Xiaomi in India, which has both brand power and resources to market the device like this. The Mi 10 has several features to lure customers like a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor, a 108MP camera, a 4500mAh battery, 30W wired and wireless charging, and 5G support.

But it is worth Rs 49,999?

At Rs 49,999, the Mi 10 will test the demand for flagship smartphones amid the economic slowdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic. The global smartphone market is forecast to decline due to Covid-19, according to various research agencies.

In addition to the Mi 10, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Box 4K set-top box and Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2. The Mi Box 4K is a set-top streaming box that features Google Assistant, is powered by a quad-core processor and runs Android TV 9.0. The Mi Box 4K also comes with Chromecast functionality built-in, and support for 4K and HDR content. The in-expensive set-top box rivals Amazon Fire TV stick. The Mi Box 4K is priced at Rs 3499, and will go on sale starting May 11.

Meanwhile, Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2 is a pair of truly wireless earbuds. These AirPods-like earbuds offer four hours of music playback on a single charge, while the rechargeable carry case offers up to 14 hours of additional battery life. These earbuds promise high-quality sound wirelessly, and comes with integrated sensors to automatically pause music when the earbuds are removed. They lack noise cancelation, but the wireless earbuds do come with Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) Technology. Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2 will cost Rs 3999, and will go on sale on May 12 via Mi.com and Amazon.

