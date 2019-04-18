Xiaomi is working on 100W fast charging mass production, claims company president

Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi is working on mass production for 100W Super Turbo fast charging, and this was confirmed by the company president Lin Bin in a Weibo post for customers.

Xiaomi President Lin Bin has revealed that the company’s 100W Super Turbo fast charging is in mass production. (Image screenshot from YouTube)

Xiaomi is working on mass production for 100W Super Turbo fast charging, according to a new revelation from the company’s President Lin Bin. Xiaomi had shared a video back in March this year, showing how the 100W fast charging would work on a 4000 mAh battery, which reaches full charge in just 17 minutes. The video had compared Xiaomi’s technology to Oppo’s 50W fast charging for a 3700 mAh battery.

According to China’s MyDrivers, Lin Bin confirmed this in a reply to a question on Weibo. A message to Lin Bin asked if the company’s “100W fast charge” was under mass production to which Lin Bin replied working hard, based on Google translation. Right now, Xiaomi’s Mi 9, which is the company’s latest flagship comes with 27W wired fast charging and 20W wireless flash charging. The company claims that the 27W wired fast charge is 37 per cent faster than 18W chargers.

Currently Oppo’s 50W SuperVOOC flash charging is the fastest level of wired charging technology available in the market. Oppo’s Find X Super Flash Edition, Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition, the R17 Pro are using this technology .

If Xiaomi launches a phone with support for 100W fast charging, it would be the fastest charging technology in the world, double of what Oppo currently offers. Recently, we have seen flagship devices offering faster charging for their phones. For instance, Huawei P30 Pro comes with a 4200 mAh battery and ships with 40W fast wired charging along with 15W fast wireless charging with the Qi standard.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series supports supports 15W wired charging, though the company has indicated it may push out support for 25W wired fast charging via an OTA update on the Galaxy S10 phones. The biggest Galaxy S10+ has a 4100 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S10 5G variant already comes with 25W fast charging.

