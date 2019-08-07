Xiaomi Independence Day sale offers, discounts: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S and more

Xiaomi has announced a Independence Day sale, where it will offer discounts across its range of smartphones, including the popular Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S and others. Xiaomi says the offers will be available on Flipkart and Amazon India as well on Mi.com. The sale will start at 12 noon today and will go on till August 11 on Mi.com.

Advertising

Xiaomi is also signing up for discounts on the Flipkart National Shopping Days sale and Amazon Freedom sale as well. On Amazon, there is 10 per cent instant discount for those using SBI Bank’s credit card for purchases. Here’s a look at Redmi and Mi offers during the sale.

Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro discounts

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro both get some discounts, though the discounted prices include ‘exchange offers’. This means the phones will not actually get a price cut, but if one exchanges their older phone for these Redmi devices, they will get an extra discount. So it is an indirect discount on Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7S.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will start at Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The highest Redmi Note 7 Pro variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost Rs 15,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro originally launched at Rs 13,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 for each variant respectively.

Advertising

The Redmi Note 7S also has a 48MP camera, but runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and Xiaomi is using a different camera sensor here compared to the one on the Pro variant. Redmi Note 7S will cost Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB version and Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage during the sale. The phone launched at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Discount on Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 and other Mi products

Redmi 7 will also be up for discount in Xiaomi’s independence day sale. The price for Redmi 7 will start at Rs 7,499 for 2GB RAM +32GB storage and Rs 8,499 for 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage. Redmi 7 is available on Amazon and Mi.com. The discount offered on both is Rs 500.

The Redmi Y3 will cost Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage during the sale, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of this phone will cost Rs 10,999. This phone is also available on Amazon.in, and Mi.com. While there is a price discount on the 3GB RAM variant, the effective price of the 4GB RAM variant is inclusive of exchange offer. Once again the discount only applies when you exchange another product for this variant.

Other Redmi phones on discount are: Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs 12,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, Redmi Y2 at Rs 7,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is on Flipkart and Mi.com and Y2 is on Amazon India and Mi.com.

Xiaomi’s Android phone, which is Mi A2 will cost Rs 8,999 during the sale, though this price again includes exchange offers. The price shown for Mi A2 is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Older Redmi phones like Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 6A are also getting a discount during the sale.

The Redmi 6 will cost Rs 6,999, the Redmi 6 Pro’s 4GB+64GB variant will cost Rs 9,999, and the Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost Rs 5,999.