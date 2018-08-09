Xiaomi Independence Day Sale 2018: Top deals on Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Band 2, and more

Xiaomi Independence Day Sale 2018 is now live and will continue till August 12. Xiaomi Independence Day Sale 2018 is now live and will continue till August 12.

Xiaomi is celebrating this Independence Day by offering great deals and offers on a slew of its products in India, including the Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Band 2, and more. The key highlight of the sale is the price drop on the Mi Mix 2. During the sale, the high-end smartphone can be purchased for Rs 24,999, down from Rs 29,999. The sale is live on Mi.com and will continue till August 12.

If you are looking to buy the Mi Mix 2, then this is the right time to buy the smartphone. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is a premium handset, featuring a bezel-less display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. This phone can be yours for Rs 24,999 during the sale, which means you end up saving Rs 5000 on the device.

During the sale, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be made available for Rs 14,999, down from Rs 15,999. In case you are not aware, the Mi Max 2 has a 6.44-inch FHD display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, and a massive 5300mAh battery. Keep in mind Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is one among the handful of smartphones with a gigantic display.

For fitness enthusiasts, Xiaomi Mi Band 2 can be an undisputed choice. The fitness tracker, which otherwise retails for Rs 1,799, is available for Rs 1,599. So logically, you will save around Rs 200 when you purchase the Mi Band 2 during the sale.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi A2 review: Is this Android One phone worth the hype?

In related news, Xiaomi Mi A2 recently made its debut in the Indian market. The Android One-branded smartphone can be pre-ordered on Amazon India and Mi.com starting today. The official sale will take place on August 16 on both sites. The handset is priced at Rs 16,999 for the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd