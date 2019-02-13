Xiaomi Valentine’s Day sale: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1 Redmi 6A and more discounts

Xiaomi has unveiled its ‘I Love Mi Days’ sale as part of Valentine’s Day offers under which Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1, and more smartphones will be available with discounts. Mi Power Bank 2i 10,000mAh will also get deals during the sale.

Xiaomi Poco F1 will be up for grabs at a price of Rs 19,999, down from Rs 21,999. Buyers can avail coupons worth up to Rs 1,000 as well. More offers include up to Rs 2,400 instant benefits and up to 6TB 4G data from Reliance Jio.

Poco F1, which is a premium mid-end smartphone comes with flagship-level Snapdragon 845 processor and 4,000mAh battery. It has a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets flat Rs 3,000 off and will be available at Rs 12,999. The Reliance Jio data offer is also applicable as well. The price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is a capable phone that offers stability and reliable performance. The 4,000mAh battery should easily last a day or more. This is among the few phones in this price segment to come with P2i coating that makes the phone splash resistant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM+64GB storage model will be available for Rs 12,999. It has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor as its predecessor, Redmi Note 6 Pro. However, the newer phone has dual front cameras and a notched display. Both phones are similar in terms of performance.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 can be bought for a price of Rs 8,999, instead of Rs 10,499. Airtel is offering Rs 1,800 instant cashback and 240GB extra data. Redmi 6A is listed for Rs 5,999, down from Rs 6,999. In addition to smartphones, the Mi Power Bank 2i 10,000mAh can be bought at Rs 899 instead of Rs 1,199.