Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 11 to Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 11 to the second batch of its smartphones, which include the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro and more. Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 users have now started posting screenshots of the update on the company’s MIUI forum, confirming that these devices have started getting the update.

Xiaomi just a few days ago started rolling out the MIUI 11 update to Redmi Note 5 Pro users. It is being said that the MIUI 11 update for the Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 might be a restricted rollout to test out the build and fix any critical bugs before a broader rollout.

Redmi 6 Pro update sports a version number MIUI 11.0.3.0.PDMMIXM and is 534MB in size. Whereas, the MIUI 11.0.1.0.PEFMIXM update for the Redmi Y2 has a file size of 1.5GB.

The company is yet to put up manual download links for the update online, so this means that users will need to wait for the OTA update to show up to use the new UI.

MIUI 11 update brings many new features along with it including a new design, new dynamic sound effects, new Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel and a Floating Calculator. It also brings the October security patch.

To check if your device has received the MIUI 11 update, you can head to the Settings panel, then head to the about phone tab. Inside, you need to click system and then system updates. Then you need to click check for update. If the update shows up click download and install.