Xiaomi global launch event on September 15: New flagship phones, fast charging tech expected

Xiaomi is hosting a new global event on September 15. The brand is expected to launch a new fast charging technology during the event that will likely be its new 120W HyperCharge tech. It may also launch the Xiaomi 11T series at the event, as suggested by a leaked promo video. The 11T series could include two phones the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro.

The phones are named the Xiaomi 11T, and not Mi 11T after the company’s recent decision to drop the Mi branding for its flagship devices. At least one of the two flagship phones is expected to come with support for the new Xiaomi 120W HyperCharge technology. Here’s all we know about the two phones so far.

In this upcoming launch, we are going to witness #Cinemagic in vibrant colors. 2021.9.15｜20:00 GMT+8#XiaomiProductLaunch pic.twitter.com/bdaoRZMxCv — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 6, 2021

Xiaomi 11T series: Expected specifications

Xiaomi 11T series is expected to come with an OLED panel and FHD+ resolution with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The two phones are rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, the same chipset powering phones like the Poco F3 GT and the OnePlus Nord 2. Some leaks also suggest we may see the Snapdragon 888 on the Pro model.

Xiaomi’s 11T is also expected to sport a 64MP primary camera along with two secondary sensors, while the higher-end 11T Pro may feature a 108MP primary camera. Memory configurations of 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage are expected.

Powering both the phones could be a 5,000mAh battery, and along with a similar new design for both the phones, the devices could be available in three colours: Celestial Blue, Meteorite Gray and Moonlight White. There is no word on whether the phones will be coming to India as of now, but we should have word on that soon after the global launch from the company.