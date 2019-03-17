Xiaomi’s could be first foldable device you can buy; might sell in India for Rs 75,000 from June

We already know that Xiaomi is working on a foldable smartphone. According to a report by iGyaan, the Chinese smartphone maker plans to sell its foldable device for $999. The report also mentions that Xiaomi will bring the phone to Europe for €999 and to India for Rs 74,999.

The report says that Xiaomi will launch the foldable phone either at the end of April or at the start of June 2019. The company is expected to hold an event in China to launch the device globally followed by separate launch events in its important markets throughout the world.

As of now, only two foldable devices have been launched and both have a very high price ceiling. Samsung Galaxy Fold, which was launched at Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, is priced at $1,980 or Rs 1,36,500 (approx) whereas Huawei Mate X, which was launched at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 in Barcelona, is priced at Euros 2,299 or Rs 1,79,800 (approx).

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Motorola Razr could launch as a foldable phone that will be priced close to $1500 or Rs 1,03,500 (approx). There are reports and rumours about other foldable devices as well from Google, Apple and Oppo but nothing is known about their price.

If Xiaomi manages to bring the price down to what is reported, it might garner much attention in the newly formed foldable phone segment.

The report further reveals that the reason for the low price is the display of Xiaomi’s foldable phone. While Samsung and Huawei are using high-quality OLED panels, Xiaomi will use Visionox Technology OLED panels.

The report says that Visionox Technology has developed the foldable display on the request of Xiaomi that has also funded the development and manufacturing resource infrastructure cost for the displays.

The foldable device from Xiaomi is expected to have flagship specifications including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB of RAM.