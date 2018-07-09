Xiaomi flagship with Snapdragon 845, notch-style display to launch in India?

According to an XDA Developers report, a Xiaomi device with code-name “Beryllium” is said to come to India with Snapdragon 845 processor, a notch-style LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio (File photo of Xiaomi Mi 8) According to an XDA Developers report, a Xiaomi device with code-name “Beryllium” is said to come to India with Snapdragon 845 processor, a notch-style LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio (File photo of Xiaomi Mi 8)

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new flagship smartphone that might arrive in the Indian smartphone market. According to an XDA Developers report, the alleged fourth flagship from the company is said to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor and it will be available in India. The report reveals the device carrying a code-name “Beryllium” .

XDA Developers spotted a few firmware files on “Beryllium” that they claim to have been built back in March. As per the report, the alleged Xiaomi flagship variant will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. The device is said to sports an LCD display with a notch on top and 18:9 aspect ratio. Further, the report cites the file mentioning two method links “Beryllium” to India that hints the device. The 18:9 LCD display means this cannot be the Mi 8 series, which has an AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

Further, the report cites the file mentioning two methods that link “Beryllium” to India that hints at the launch of the supposed Xiaomi flagship in the country. As per the report, within the latest MIUI Camera application, two methods called “isIndiaBeautyFilter” and “getDualCameraWaterMarkFilePathVendor” were found to be linked. The device is also said to have a build property called “ro.boot.hwc” that returns true only if it’s “India,” as per the report.

XDA Developers report further suggests that the alleged flagship smartphone could be one of the first devices under the ‘mysterious’ phone brand “POCOPHONE” that Xiaomi trademarked recently. Besides the Snapdragon 845 processor and LCD notch style display, the purported Xiaomi flagship device is expected to run Android Oreo. The phone is said to carry a 4000mAh battery.

XDA Developers, however, states the firmware files to have been examined in March and some of the specifications might have changed in the months since they first discovered the device. From Xiaomi, there are no details revealed about the launch date or availability. However, the company is hosting a global event on July 24, where it will reveal new products, possibly the Mi A2, according to leaks.

