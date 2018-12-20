Xiaomi’s first Android Go phone, ‘Redmi Go’, certified in Singapore

Xiaomi Redmi Go has been spotted on Singaporean agency Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA). While the same device was recently listed on the US FCC, as well as the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), this is the first indication that the Chinese smartphone maker could launch an Android Go edition device.

The IMDA listing shows the phone, bearing the model number M1903C3GG, has the marketing name ‘Redmi Go’. This is the first occasion that the device’s name has been spotted, though some of its specifications have been leaked through previous certifications.

According to the FCC product page, this Xiaomi phone will have a 5.9-inch display, though the screen resolution is unknown. Also, the phone will have dual-SIM support, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

According to rumours, the device is expected to be based on Android Go, though Xiaomi could introduce the MIUI skin on top. Samsung has done the same with its Go edition device, Galaxy J4 Core, that features Experience UI over and above Android Oreo (Go Edition).

Further speculation reveals that the device could have 1GB of RAM, and a single camera on the front as well as the back. Besides this, Xiaomi Redmi Go could run a basic Qualcomm or Mediatek processor. This is considered to be aimed at the Asian markets, where budget segment devices remain in high demand.

Nashville Chatter, which first reported the Singapore product listing, believes that Xiaomi could price this phone under $100 (Rs 7,065 approx.). Given that Xiaomi will launch Xiaomi Play in China on December 24, the company could unveil its first Android Go device at the event.