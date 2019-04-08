Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi ends developer ROM support for seven Redmi phones: Here’s the list

Xiaomi has announced the end of developer ROM support for the seven of its Redmi phones. It has advised the users of these phones who are on the beta program to switch to the latest stable ROM.

Xiaomi has said that seven Redmi phones will not receive any future developer ROM update. Here’s the full list. (File photo of Redmi 4A. Image source: Indian Express online)

Xiaomi has announced that it will be ending developer ROM support for seven of its Redmi smartphones. The seven Redmi smartphones are– Redmi 3S/Prime, Redmi Pro, Redmi 4 Prime, Redmi 4 Global, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 (MTK version) and Redmi Note 3.

These phones will stop receiving Global beta updates. It has been speculated that these seven phones will also stop receiving other stable software updates including the MIUI 11, but Xiaomi has not made it clear.

On the forums, Xiaomi announced that starting April 4th, the Redmi team will stop providing updates to the developer ROM for the seven of its Redmi smartphones. However, the company mentioned that these phones will continue to get Android security updates for now.

Xiaomi has advised the users of these phones to upgrade to the latest stable ROM in case they are using the developer ROM, which makes sense as these devices will not be receiving any new beta updates.

The forum post also mentions that for people who still want to test new features, Xiaomi will be bringing a program in the future allowing users to beta test the stable version before its full release. That being said, it is now unclear whether these phones will receive any stable MIUI updates in the future or not.

Until Xiaomi releases a list of phones getting the MIUI 11 update, we won’t know for sure which of these seven Redmi phones will be left behind.

