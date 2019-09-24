Xiaomi’s Diwali with Mi sale: Redmi K20 Pro to get Rs 4000 off, discounts on Redmi Note 7 Pro and others

Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale will start on September 28 and continue till October 4 and the company has announced some of its deals on its Redmi phones. The Diwali with Mi sale will also see Xiaomi host flash sales on products along with ‘Re 1’ flash sales, where a limited number of units for a phone are sold at this price.

Advertising

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain tweeted out some of the offers that users should expect during the ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale. The newly launched Redmi K20 Pro will get up to Rs 4,000, which means it will start at Rs 23,999 down from the Rs 27,999 launch price.

The Redmi K20 will get up to Rs 3,000 off during the sale, which means the price will be Rs 18,999. Xiaomi’s banner page also indicates the Redmi K20 and Mi Band 4 will be eligible for the Re 1 flash sale at 4pm daily.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will get up to Rs 4000 off, according to Jain’s tweet. But the starting price is listed as Rs 11,999 on the banner page, which is discount of Rs 2,000. Right now the base 4GB RAM option right costs Rs 13,999. It could be that Xiaomi might offer more discount on the higher RAM and storage variants, and we have reached out for clarity on this.

Advertising

The Redmi Note 7S will also get Rs 4,000 off if one goes by Jain’s tweet. But the price is listed as Rs 8,999 on the banner page, which is a Rs 1000 discount on original price of Rs 9,999. The Redmi Y3 is listed at a price of Rs 7,999 down from the original price of Rs 9,999, which means a discount of Rs 2,000. But Jain’s tweet mentions the discount as being Rs 4,000 off.

The Redmi 7 gets a discount of Rs 3,000 which would mean the price goes down to Rs 4,999 from the original MRP of 7,999. The base Redmi 7A will also be available for Rs 4,999 during the sale. This price is inclusive of the 10 per cent instant discount for HDFC card holders, which means the regular sale price is Rs 5,499.

The Poco F1 will get up to Rs 12,000 off during the sale, though the phone is right now retailing at Rs 17,999.

The Mi LED TV older series which includes the 32-inch 4A Pro, the 32-inch 4C Pro, the 43-inch 4A Pro and the 55-inch 4X Pro will also get discounts during the sale, though Xiaomi is yet to specify the sale prices.

Xiaomi’s new Mi LED TV series will also be listed on the site during the sale. The Mi LED TV 4A 40-inch, and the Mi LED TV 4X 50-inch, 65-inch and 43-inch will be available at 12 am midnight on September 29. The Mi LED TV 4A 40-inch, Mi LED 4X 65-inch and 43-inch will also be sold daily at 12 noon. The 50-inch variant of this TV and the Mi Smart Band 4 will be available everyday at 1 pm during the sale.