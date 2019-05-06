Xiaomi disputes shipment numbers by IDC and Canalys for Q1, 2019

Xiaomi has put out a statement disputing the shipment numbers shared by Canalys and IDC research firms for the first quarter of 2019, saying the mobile shipment numbers shown for the company by these two firms were incorrect. In an official statement post on the company’s Mi forum, Xiaomi said that the numbers were “incorrect, unfair, and far from the real situation.”

The statement further adds that these numbers are misleading investors. Xiaomi became a publicly traded company in June last year. The company in its official statement said it shipped more than 27.5 million smartphones globally in the first quarter of 2019. This is higher than what IDC and Canalys reports showed.

IDC’s research pegged Xiaomi shipments at 25 million for the quarter, pointing out that this was a decline from the same quarter back in 2018 where shipments stood at 27.8 million. According to IDC, Xiaomi’s shipments declined by 10 per cent in this quarter.

Further, Canalys said Xiaomi’s shipments in China stood at 10.5 million in the quarter, which was a 13 per cent decline year-on-year and around 25 million units globally. Xiaomi claims this number for global shipments is also wrong since it is saying the shipments stood at 2.75 million.

In its statement, Xiaomi admitted that while “Huawei, Samsung, and Apple are miles ahead of Xiaomi, the company has a stiff battle with the likes of Oppo and Vivo.”

IDC in its analysis for Xiaomi had noted that despite Xiaomi’s continued movement into Europe and other regions, Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) remains its most important region with China, India, and Indonesia accounting for the bulk of its volume. According to IDC, India was the only country in Asia/Pacific where Xiaomi grew its shipments during the quarter.

Canalys has now issued a statement pointing out that there numbers were not wrong, and that they had in fact reported 27.8 million shipments, and not 25 million as the Xiaomi statement claims.

Rita Chaher, Executive VP at Canalys, said in this statement, “Canalys has become the go-to-source of mobility industry research. We don’t issue preliminary numbers, instead we publish the best quality data once our process is complete. That is why we are in the privileged position of serving so many industry leaders and financial institutions with high-quality information.”

According to numbers shared by Counterpoint, Xiaomi’s shipments stood at 27.8 million, which is around 0.3 million units higher than what the company is officially reporting. Still Counterpoint’s numbers also showed that Xiaomi suffered a 1 per cent decline.