Xiaomi patent reveals smartphone screen with four-sided edge display

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has filed a patent with the World Intellectual Patent Organisation (WIPO) and it shows a full screen that is rounded off on all four sides, as first reported by LetsGoDigital. The patent was filed in January this year it was published in the Global Design Database of the WIPO on February 5, 2019.

The display of the phone is rounded left and right — like it does in Samsung Galaxy S9 — and also on top and bottom like never seen before on any phone. As per the patent image, the screen runs up to half the thickness of the phone.

There are no buttons visible on the device. At the bottom, only a Type-C USB port can be seen. At the back of the phone design, we see space for dual camera setup and a flash. Apart from that, the design is clean.

The patent design will completely eliminate the bezels, giving a true full-screen display to the phone. It will increase the screen to body ratio like never before.

The notch is obviously out of question, and the image shows no place for a punch-hole either. As of now, it is unclear how the device will host a selfie camera or will it even have one.

In the past, Xiaomi has gone for two-sided curved display like Samsung Galaxy S series. It has also gone for other designs like a slider (as seen in Mi Mix 3) and a punch-hole display (as seen in ) to give a bezel-less display.

It also has a folding smartphone in development. But a display that rounds off at all four sides will surely be a new experience.