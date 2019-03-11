Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Mi A2 prices reduced, now available for Rs 11,999

Xiaomi has reduced the prices of two of its popular mid-range smartphones – the Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Mi A2 in India. Both these phones (4GB RAM+64GB storage variants) are now available at a price Rs 11,999. The 4GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched at Rs 13,999 in November last year, while the Mi A2 was launched in August at Rs 16,999.

Keep in mind that the Redmi Note 6 Pro’s high-end model, the one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage continues to sell at a price of Rs 15,999. Meanwhile, the price of Mi A2’s top-end version hasn’t been changed. It continues to available in the market for Rs 15,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 has a 6.26-inch notch display and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. It has a dual rear camera setup of 12MP+5MP. On the front, you will again get two cameras (20MP+2MP). It is powered by Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage options. The internal storage is 64GB, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 Global ROM, which is based on Android Oreo. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Read our review of Redmi Note 6 Pro.

On the other hand, the Mi A2 has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio. The front panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layered on top for protection. It comes with a metal unibody design, which is just 7.3 mm in terms of thickness. The Mi A2 comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics. The phone also comes with a dual-camera setup (12MP+20MP), a 20MP front-facing camera, and 3060mAh battery. It comes with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage variants. Mi A2 is an Android One-branded handset. Read our review of Mi A2.

Recently, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro with Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor. It is Redmi’s first phone to sport a 48MP camera. The device is expected to go on sale later this week.