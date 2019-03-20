Xiaomi Poco F1 128GB storage variant gets temporary price cut in India

Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, announced a price cut for the Poco F1 6GB RAM + 128GB internal memory variant by Rs 2,000 in India. Following the price cut, the smartphone will be sold at Rs 20,999. However, the price cut is temporary, and will be available only from March 25 up to March 28.

Advertising

The Poco F1 is one of the cheapest phones to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The device has a 6.18-inch IPS LCD display and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 fast charging.

Watch our review of the Poco F1

The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own MIUI based Poco launcher on top. It sports a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with a f/1.9 aperture, and a 5MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.

The Poco F1 has a plastic body, though the company also introduced a more premium Kevlar body edition as well, when it revealed the phone.

Advertising

Poco recently rolled out the MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update for the phone with the February 2019 Android security patch. The company is yet to roll out Widevine L1 certification and 4K at 60fps for the Poco F1. The former allows users to stream HD content in Netflix and other apps and was only rolled out in beta version of MIUI so far.

Also read: Poco F1 Lite spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 660 processor

One can also buy Poco F1 6GB+64GB variant for Rs 19,999 and 8GB+256GB variant for Rs 27,999 with an additional cashback of Rs 2000 and Rs 3000 respectively on Flipkart from March 25 to March 28.