Xiaomi could launch Redmi 9A in India on Feb 11

Redmi 9A will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Redmi 9A will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, Redmi power bank could launch in India on February 11, the company has hinted in a teaser on Twitter. Redmi India has shared a teaser for its new ‘Desh ka Dumdaar smartphone’, which will be the company’s first launch of 2020. Xiaomi has typically used the ‘Desh ka smartphone’ branding for its budget Redmi series and the first phone under this category was Redmi 5A that launched in India in 2017.

So it is safe to assume that Redmi could unveil Redmi 9A at its February 11 event that begins at 12 noon. For those unaware, Xiaomi made Redmi an independent brand late last year. The first smartphone to launch with ‘Redmi by Xiaomi’ branding in India was the Redmi Note 7 Pro in April last year. Now, it looks like Redmi is gearing up to launch its first device of 2020 in India next week.

Xiaomi India also has an event page up on its website with the countdown for the event live. It reveals the phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery. It also suggests a display with thin bezels, textured back design cover and a superior camera with a focus on portraits, though exact specifications remain unclear at this point.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Redmi 9A will succeed the budget Redmi 8A, which ships with a Dot notch display, wave pattern design at the back, 12MP Sony IMX363 rear camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Redmi 8A was a significant upgrade from predecessor Redmi 7A in terms of design, bigger screen and battery as well as support for fast charging technology. We will have to wait and watch what if Redmi 9A will be a big upgrade from the Redmi 8A.

Gear up for the first #Redmi launch of 2020, launching on 11th Feb, 12 noon! 🤩 #MorePowerToRedmi Excited? Click here to get notified: https://t.co/Bf04XZt9Wc pic.twitter.com/tCiBlvOu6Z — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 6, 2020

Brace yourselves for the first #Redmi launch of 2020, launching on 11th Feb, 12 noon! 🤩 #MorePowerToRedmi Not 1️⃣ but 2️⃣ amazing surprises are coming your way! 🙌 Excited for #DeshKaDumdaarSmartphone?

RT this & click here to get notified:https://t.co/diNs9KBh3i#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/WD4vlSgwNs — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain also tweeted out saying that Redmi will launch two products at the event, so apart from Redmi 9A, the Redmi 9 or Redmi power bank is expected as well. According to reports, Redmi 9 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. However, a new power bank that Redmi put out a teaser video for on Twitter recently looks more likely. Of course, we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd