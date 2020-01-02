Xiaomi could launch NavIC supported smartphones: What this means

Chipsets that support NavIC are currently being manufactured by Qualcomm and have been designed to accurately provide position information to users in India. (Representational Image: Redmi K20 Pro) Chipsets that support NavIC are currently being manufactured by Qualcomm and have been designed to accurately provide position information to users in India. (Representational Image: Redmi K20 Pro)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Xiaomi are in an advanced stage of talks on the provision of chipsets that can support NavIC, which is the Indian version of the Global Positioning System (GPS) told an ISRO official to PTI. If the talks go through, Xiaomi devices will be the first ones to support NavIC.

“Qualcomm has announced that its chip is going to have NavIC and they are releasing it. Now almost Xiaomi is in agreement to have it. Xiaomi may launch its mobile phones with NavIC chipsets,” the ISRO official told PTI.

The international body 3GPP has already approved usage of NavIC, due to which ISRO has been able to collaborate with Qualcomm to develop these chipsets.

What is NavIC?

NavIC is the operational name of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). NavIC is the Indian version of the Global Positioning System (GPS).

NavIC was developed for terrestrial, aerial, marine navigation, disaster management, vehicle tracking and fleet management & integration with mobile phones. It is said to provide Standard Positioning Service (SPS) to all users and Restricted Service (RS) to authorised users.

Chipsets that support NavIC are currently being manufactured by Qualcomm and have been designed to accurately provide position information to users in India and up to 1,500km region from India’s boundaries.

The system is said to have a position accuracy of better than 20 metres in India and up to 1,500km region from India’s boundaries.

