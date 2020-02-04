Xiaomi could launch its Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 series soon

It is also being said that the company might also launch its Redmi 9 series at the same time. It is also being said that the company might also launch its Redmi 9 series at the same time.

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has posted a new video teaser on Twitter, stating that Redmi will soon launch a new device. However, the teaser does not provide details about what the upcoming device might be.

Speculation as of now is that the company might soon launch its Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9 series.

In the tweet, Jain states that “Redmi has always been synonymous with power,” which hints that the device will come with a big battery. He also hints at a powerful processor and a powerful user experience in his tweet.

To recall, the company launched its Redmi Note 7 series last February, after which it launched the Redmi Note 8 series in October. The company could be following the same timeline this year, with the launch of the Redmi Note 9 series in February and the launch of Redmi Note 10 series in October.

#Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER! 💪 🥊 Power-packed phones

🚄 Powerful processors

📸 Powerful user experience I’m excited for the things @RedmiIndia will be bringing in 2020! #Redmi2020#MorePowerToRedmi is almost here. Can you guess what is this? 😎#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rDu9QAQ3Q — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 3, 2020

According to a recent leak, the Redmi 9 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. To recall, the Redmi 7 was launched last March.

As of now, we are just speculating as to which product is the company gearing up to launch. It is expected to provide us with more details in the coming days.

