Xiaomi confirms Redmi 8 to launch soon in India

Xiaomi will soon be launching its Redmi 8 smartphone in India. The company claims that this is the next smartphone it will be launching in India. Along with this, the company is also expected to launch the much-awaited Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in the country.

Xiaomi revealed that the next device it will launch in India will be the Redmi 8 during the soft launch of its budget Redmi 8A smartphone in India. At the end of the launch video, the company added a few bloopers, in which Xiaomi India head and VP, Manu Kumar Jain showcased a red colour variant of the Redmi 8, asking his team, “But, What about the Redmi 8, weren’t we supposed to launch it today?” To which one team member answered by saying “that is planned for the next launch.”

This confirms that the Redmi 8 is set to be launched in India soon. However, the company is yet to reveal the launch date and other details for the device.

During the video, he also picked up the Redmi 8 and showed it to the camera. However, due to how he held the device, we could only see a glimpse of the back of the device, which looks similar to the Redmi 8A, with a dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor.

Redmi 8 was recently listed on TENAA, according to which the device will sport a 6.26-inch HD+ dot notch display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB/64GB storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

The device will feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary sensor along with an 8MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will sport an 8MP sensor for taking selfies. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top.