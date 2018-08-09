Xiaomi confirms new sub-brand Poco; Pocophone F1 to launch in India soon?

Xiaomi has started teasing a new smartphone sub-brand, dubbed Poco. (Image credit: Jai Mani/Twitter) Xiaomi has started teasing a new smartphone sub-brand, dubbed Poco. (Image credit: Jai Mani/Twitter)

Xiaomi has started teasing a new smartphone sub-brand, dubbed Poco. Xiaomi India Lead Product Manager, Jai Mani took to Twitter to confirm the news. “Today is a special day. I’m excited to start sharing more about the new project I’ve been working on. Wish me luck! @IndiaPOCO @GlobalPocophone,” Mani tweeted.

We do not know what role Jai Mani will be playing in respect to the Poco brand, his role appears to be an important one. Xiaomi has yet to disclose the idea of creating a new smartphone sub-brand, but we do know that the Poco-branded phones will likely to be made available in India.

Based on rumours, Pocophone F1 is expected to be the first smartphone to be launched under the Poco sub-brand. The Pocophone F1 has been leaked on a number of occasions and it appears to a premium mid-end smartphone. The phone will reportedly feature a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and a notch above the screen.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device is also said to feature dual rear-facing cameras, comprising of a 12MP+5MP setup. On the front, it is expected to feature a 20MP selfie snapper. Additionally, Pocophone F1 will be backed by a 4000mAh battery and will likely to run Android 8.1 Oreo.

Today is a special day. I’m excited to start sharing more about the new project I’ve been working on. Wish me luck! @IndiaPOCO @GlobalPocophone pic.twitter.com/tZcAUjmgI5 — Jai Mani (@jaimani) August 9, 2018

Word on the street is that the Pocophone F1 will be the Chinese handset giant’s first smartphone entry in the US, although the company is yet to admit it on record. Pocophone F1 will be squarely aimed at OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 when it hits the market.

