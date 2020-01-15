Xiaomi confirms Mi A3 will get Android 10 updated starting mid February

Xiaomi Mi A3 is receiving the update four months after the launch of the latest Android operating system version. Xiaomi Mi A3 is receiving the update four months after the launch of the latest Android operating system version.

Xiaomi has announced that it will roll out the Android 10 update to its Mi A3 smartphones across India in the middle of February. The device is a part of Google’s Android One programme, which comes with a guarantee to provide software updates for a minimum of two years.

The device is receiving the update four months after the launch of the latest Android operating system version. Which is a bit odd, due to the fact that even though the device being a part of the Android One programme, is receiving the update much later than the company’s own Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Mi 8 and Mi 9 smartphones.

To recall, the Mi A3 was launched back in August as the successor to the company’s own Mi A2 smartphone. The device launched running Google’s own Android 9 Pie operating system. It was expected to be one of the first smartphones to receive the Android 10 operating system update.

Thanks for your excitement and patience. Glad to announce the update will be out in mid February for Mi A3. — Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) January 14, 2020

Xiaomi recently also rolled out a public beta build of Android 10 for its Mi A2 smartphone. Which means that the company will soon be bringing the latest software update to the older device also.

Mi A1 will not be receiving the update as it has already passed the two years of guaranteed software updates life cycle present for devices under the Android One programme.

