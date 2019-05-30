Xiaomi confirms it’s working on Mi 9T, will launch very soon

Xiaomi has confirmed the existence of its Mi 9T smartphone by posting a teaser image for the same on Twitter. In the tweet, the company confirms it will soon launch the Mi 9T. However, it has refrained from revealing the launch date of the specifications of the upcoming device.

In the teaser image, we can see a glimpse of the Mi 9T’s full-screen display and the earpiece hinting that the device might feature a motorised pop-up selfie camera like the recently launched Redmi K20 Pro.

In the tweet, Xiaomi asks its followers to take a guess at what the T, in Mi 9T stands for. Most followers have replied with the answer ‘Turbo’. When launched, Mi 9T will be a part of the Mi 9 lineup of smartphones, which already includes Mi 9, Mi 9 SE and Mi 9 Transparent Edition, all of which were launched in China back in February.

The company had also posted a render of the supposed Mi 9T a few days back. In the render, we could see a triple rear camera setup, a gradient colour finish back and a full-screen display.

This might be the first device in the Mi 9 lineup of smartphones to feature a full-screen display and a pop-up selfie camera. As all earlier devices including the Mi 9, Mi 9 SE and Mi 9 Transparent Edition cam with a waterdrop style notched display on the front.

Here’s the answer! Mi 9T is coming soon! Guess what T stands for? pic.twitter.com/0mY2N7lnSx — Xiaomi #5GIsHere (@Xiaomi) May 30, 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9Twas also recently spotted on the NBTC certification website in Thailand and the NCC certification in Taiwan alongside the Mi 9T Pro.