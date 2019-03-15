Xiaomi confirms Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and others

Xiaomi is set to roll out the Android Pie-based MIUI update for 10 of its Mi and Redmi smartphones, including popular devices like Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Y2, the company said in a blog in its Chinese MIUI forum.

According to the post, as many as 10 smartphones, namely the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y2 (or Redmi S2), Mi Mix 2, Mi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Mi Note 3, Mi 9/Transparent version, Mi 6X, and Redmi Note 6 Pro, will be receiving Android Pie update later this year.

The company is likely to start with Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y2 (or Redmi S2), which may receive the update by the end of this month. According to the post, these devices are set to receive the Android Pie update by the end of the first quarter (January to March) of 2019.

It is not clear when the global ROM for Android Pie will also be released in the same time frame or whether the release will be limited to the Chinese ROM.

Devices such as the Mi Mix 2, Mi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Mi Note 3 may receive the update sometime in the second quarter (April to June) of 2019. The smartphone maker has not specified any specific date for the updates.

The post has also mentioned that the Mi 9 Transparent version, Mi 6X, and Redmi Note 6 Pro will also receive the Android Pie update. However, it hasn’t announced by when this update will be rolled out.

Meanwhile, Google officially released the first beta for Android Q earlier this week, which will be the next version of its mobile operating system. Google’s Dave Burke, VP of Engineering, put out a detailed blog post aimed at app developers, which highlights the key features of Android Q.