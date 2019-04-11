Xiaomi claims to have sold 1 million of Redmi Note 7 series in India since launch

Xiaomi claims to have sold over one million smartphones in the Redmi Note 7 series within one month of its launch, the company said in a press statement. The Redmi Note 7 series which comprises of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro went on sale for the first time on March 13.

“We are delighted to be sharing yet another wonderful milestone achieved by our popular Redmi Note series of smartphones. It is truly humbling to see the love of our Mi Fans towards the new Redmi Note 7 series that have set themselves a class apart from their segment of smartphones. This inspires us even more to further ramp up the supply for our popular Redmi Note 7 series and help all our Mi Fans access it easily.” Raghu Reddy, Head of Category and Online Sales, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

Both the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro come with a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution (19.5:9 aspect ratio) and a waterdrop-style notch on the front for the selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. On the other hand, Redmi Note 7 Pro features the Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage.

Redmi Note 7 has a 12MP+2MP camera, while Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with 5MP camera. The front camera is 13MP for selfies. Both smartphones have a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is available at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GBRAM/128GB storage in Space Black, Nebula Red and Neptune Blue across Mi online store, Flipkart and Mi Home stores.

The Redmi Note 7 is available for Rs 9,999 for the 3GBRAM/32GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GBRAM/64GB storage in Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Ruby Red through Mi online store, Flipkart, Mi Homes, Mi Stores. It will also be soon available across all offline partners, the company said.