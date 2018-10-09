Xiaomi claims 10 million units of Redmi 5A units sold in nine months

Xiaomi Redmi 5A crossed 10 million milestone, claims company

Xiaomi has claimed that it has sold over 10 million units of its budget Redmi 5A smartphone. The company cited IDC monthly smartphone tracker for August 2018, according to which the phone crossed 10 million sales in nine months.

To recall, Xiaomi Redmi 5A was launched in India in November last year for a price starting at Rs 4,999. The phone features a 5-inch 720p HD display. It is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor. The phone comes with either 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM paired with 16GB or 32GB storage. In terms of camera, Redmi 5A has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. It runs on Xiaomi’s custom MIUI 9 skin based Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

Also Read- Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Redmi 5A: Specifications and features compared

Xiaomi recently unveiled Redmi 5A’s successor Redmi 6A in India. Priced at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM model, the phone can be purchased on Amazon India and Mi.com via flash sales. Redmi features a 5.45-inch HD+ display, 13MP primary camera, and 5MP front camera. It is powered by is powered by quad-core Helio A22 processor.

“These remarkable milestones are the result of the immense love and admiration from our millions of Mi Fans and customers. Redmi 5A is one of our blockbuster smartphone products due to the amazing features it offers coupled with great quality and truly honest pricing, which makes it an undebatable choice in its category and with the recently launched Redmi 6A we have made it even better. Xiaomi as a brand will continue to bring innovative products of great quality with best specs and ensure that it is accessible to all consumers across India,” Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online Sales said.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd