Xiaomi Civi launched: Here’s all you need to know about the new phone

Xiaomi launched its new midrange phone, the Xiaomi Civi in China on September 27. The Civi features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 778G chip and a triple rear camera setup. Here’s all you need to know about the new phone.

Xiaomi Civi: Specifications and features

The Xiaomi Civi comes with a 6.55-inch FHD display with 3D curved glass, 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits of peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling along with true 10-bit colour. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC and will be available with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone also gets a triple camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera along with a 2MP macro camera. There is also a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi Civi comes with 5G, 4G LTE connectivity and will also support Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Other specifications include a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging and a weight of 166 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Civi is priced at CNY 2,599 (about Rs 29,600) for the base 8GB/128GB storage variant while the higher 8GB/256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,899 (about Rs 33,100). There is also a top-end 12GB/256GB variant priced at CNY 3,199 (about Rs 36,500). The phone will be available in Blue, Black, and Pink colours and will be available in China from September 30.

It is currently not known if the Xiaomi Civi will come to India, as Xiaomi already is expected to soon launch the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G in the country which is widely expected to run the same chip. However, if it does, the phone will compete against other Snapdragon 778G phones like the iQoo Z5 that launched earlier today.