Xiaomi caught passing Mi MIX 2S image as Poco F1 camera sample?

Xiaomi caught passing Mi MIX 2S shot as Poco F1 camera sample Xiaomi caught passing Mi MIX 2S shot as Poco F1 camera sample

Huawei was accused of passing fake photos just a few weeks ago, and now another Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi seems to have made a similar mistake of posting a fake image on social media. While Huawei recently came under fire for faking DSLR photos as camera samples for the Nova 3 smartphone, Xiaomi now seems to have been caught passing off fake images, supposedly shot from the Poco F1. The image that was claimed to be captured from the newly-launched Poco F1 was originally shot with Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S that was launched last year.

The glitch was spotted by a Reddit user by the name “Faiso333” who posted a collage of both the images. A closer look at the collage shows an image with Mi MIX 2S watermark at the bottom left corner, while the other seems to be manipulated with tweaks in colour and contrast, but with no watermark on the image. Both the photos were shared by Xiaomi’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung on Instagram. While the first image was posted on the social media platform on April 22, the same image was recently shared by the executive claiming that it was taken by the Poco F1. However, after the supposedly manipulated image was criticised heavily, Sung took the image down from Instagram.

The glitch was spotted by a Reddit user by the name “Faiso333” (Image Source: Reddit) The glitch was spotted by a Reddit user by the name “Faiso333” (Image Source: Reddit)

This is not the first time a smartphone manufacturer has been accused of passing off fake camera samples. Huawei a few weeks back was caught for using DSLR images to promote a feature of its Nova 3 smartphone. The photos then were posted by Sarah Elsham, an actress in the commercial who later took them down from her Instagram handle. Android Police reported that Huawei was earlier caught for manipulating images on the P8 and P8max too, claiming that the handset maker had photoshopped the bezels out of those devices’ marketing photos.

