Xiaomi blog: More than just a smartphone brand, RedmiBook is coming?

A new Redmi product category is on the way. Is it the RedmiBook or a new Redmi Power bank? A new Redmi product category is on the way. Is it the RedmiBook or a new Redmi Power bank?

Xiaomi is no longer just the leading smartphone brand in India, but also the largest mobile phone brand in the country. You’re probably wondering what’s the difference? After all, mobile phones and smartphones have become synonymous for many of us. But there is a difference, at least the way the industry views it. In India, the entire mobile phone market includes feature phones as well as smartphone shipments.

In a first, a smartphone-only brand was leading in the overall market, though Xiaomi only managed this for the fourth quarter of 2019. Numbers from research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed Xiaomi had a market share of 16 per cent putting it ahead of Samsung and Reliance in the overall mobile phone market. Remember, Samsung also makes feature phones, and Reliance has its Jio Phone. But the feature phone market continues to decline and looks like Xiaomi was the beneficiary.

RedmiBook, Redmi 9Aand a Redmi Power Bank?

It is the season of confusing teasers from Xiaomi. Xiaomi is kicking 2020 by starting with a slew of Redmi launches in India, but there’s some mystery on what is coming. First, there’s a new Redmi teaser which raises hopes that the RedmiBook laptop will finally make its way to the market. There is a launch is taking place tomorrow on February 11 at 12 noon, where a smartphone, most likely Redmi 9A is also expected.

Xiaomi says this is a new ‘product’ category from the Redmi brand. But the teasers have been confusing. Some of these indicate that the product will be a Redmi Power Bank, though this a separate Redmi power bank does not exist in China.

Read our previous Xiaomi blog: Still on top in India, but are rivals growing faster?

And there has been ambiguity over whether the brand would bring a Redmi-branded laptop to the Indian market. But if this does happen, it mean the expansion of the Redmi product line in India in a big way. So far, Redmi is known for phones in India, but all of that could change soon.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

There are currently two versions of Redmi Book available in China: 13-inch and a 14-inch one. Both run the latest Intel 10th generation processors, though the 14-inch variant also comes with an AMD Ryzen processor options. The laptops sport an ultra-slim design and a look that will remind you of the MacBook Air.

But more than specifications price will be key as it always is with Redmi products. The starting price in China is around Rs 32,000 (Yuan 3199) and going up all the way to Rs 40,000 (Yuan 3999 for the 14-inch RedmiBook.

The newer 13-inch RedmiBook is more expensive starting at Rs 42,000 and going up to Rs 50,000 plus if one were to convert the China prices. Still, if the Redmi laptop launches at under Rs 40,000, it could start a new price war, just like the company’s phones did when they were first introduced.

Read our other brand specific blog: Apple | Samsung | Oppo | vivo | OnePlus

But that’s not all. A Redmi phone is coming for sure tomorrow as well. This will likely be the Redmi 9A, which will have a 5000 mAh battery, though this is not an upgrade since the Redmi 8A had the same as well. Camera might end up being the upgrade here as the Redmi 8A had a single camera, Xiaomi could slap a dual-camera out there.

Mi 10 will make an appearance at MWC 2020

Finally, the launch date for Mi 10 is now official. The global event will take place at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 23, though the China event is supposed to take place on February 14. Reports have indicated that the Coronvirus could be one reason why Xiaomi decides to hold an online-only event for this.

The Mi 10 is supposed to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a quad-camera at the back with the main camera being 108MP. Speaking of 108MP cameras, we are still waiting for Xiaomi India to brings its ‘108MP’ camera phone to the market.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd