Black Shark 3 5G could be the world’s first smartphone with 16GB RAM

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 5G has been reported to come with 16GB of RAM. (Representational image of Black Shark 2 Pro) Xiaomi Black Shark 3 5G has been reported to come with 16GB of RAM. (Representational image of Black Shark 2 Pro)

In the recent years, smartphone manufacturers have started to pack an outrageous amount of RAM in their Android offerings with phones like Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Asus ROG Phone 2, OnePlus 7T Pro, Black Shark 2 Pro, and others featuring up to 12GB of RAM. However, the next big jump in the RAM capacity might come with Xiaomi’s Black Shark 3, which is reported to feature a whopping 16GB of RAM.

It is now out in the open that Black Shark is planning to launch the Black Shark 3 5G. The phone with model number ‘SHARK KLE-A0’ has been certified by a Chinese certification website MIIT which reveals that the successor to Black Shark 2 will come with 16GB of RAM. If the listing is true, it would make the Black Shark 3 as the world’s first phone with such high RAM capacity.

The listing, spotted by Twitter user Sudhanshu, does not reveal other information about the upcoming device but it does tell that the phone will come with 5G connectivity. We can expect the Black Shark 3 to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Phones with 12GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus comes with 12GB of RAM with 256GB and 512GB storage options. The phone features a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 processor (depending on market), 12MP+12MP+16MP+ToF camera setup at the back, and 4,300mAh battery.

Asus ROG Phone 2 is the first phone to feature the Snapdragon 855+ processor and it comes with 12GB RAM option. The phone features a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 48MP+13MP dual rear camera setup, 24MP front camera, and 6,000mAh battery.

Asus ROG Phone 2 came with a 12GB RAM option. Asus ROG Phone 2 came with a 12GB RAM option.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus also comes with 12GB RAM option paired with 1TB of storage. It sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ display, 12MP+12MP+16MP triple rear camera setup, 10MP+8MP dual front-facing cameras, Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 processor (depending on the market), and 4,100mAh battery.

Black Shark 2 Pro is currently the latest Black Shark smartphone that came in the same year as the Black Shark 2 release to pack the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. The gaming phone features the 6.39-inch FHD+ display, 48MP+12MP dual rear camera setup, 20MP front camera, 4,000mAh battery and a 12GB RAM option.

Xiaomi’s gaming smartphone Black Shark 2 Pro came with SD 855+ processor. (Image: Black Shark 2) Xiaomi’s gaming smartphone Black Shark 2 Pro came with SD 855+ processor. (Image: Black Shark 2)

Nubia Red Magic 3 is another gaming device that comes with 12GB RAM option and sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 855 processor, 48MP rear camera, 16MP front camera, and 5,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 7T Pro also comes with a special 12GB RAM McLaren Edition phone. The device sports an HDR10+ 90Hz Fluid display, Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 48MP triple rear camera setup, and 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd