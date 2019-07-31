Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro with Snapdragon 855 Plus launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro has been launched in China yesterday on July 30 for a starting price of Yuan 2,999, which is around Rs 30,000 for the base variant. The gaming smartphone is a successor to the Black Shark 2, which was launched in India in May this year.

The Black Shark 2 Pro sports 12GB of RAM even for the base variant, and draws power from the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus gaming chipset, which is a binned Snapdragon 855 with higher clock speed. The phone will go on sale in China from August 2.

Even though not announced, Black Shark 2 might make its way to the Indian smartphone market in a month or two. It is available in two storage models, priced at Yuan 2,999 (around Rs 30,000) for the 128GB onboard storage model and Yuan 3,999 (around Rs 40,000) for the 256GB onboard storage model.

Black Shark 2 Pro specifications

The Black Shark 2 Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 430 nits brightness, 60,000:1 contrast ratio, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support and runs on the latest Android 9 Pie.

The updated model has a lower touch latency at 34.7ms compared to 43.5ms of the Black Shark 2. For comparison, the newly announced Asus ROG Phone 2 has a latency of 49ms.

The Black Shark 2 Pro comes with two more RGB LED lights on the back as part of an upgraded back design for improved grips. The company has also unveiled three new colourful models of the device in addition to the traditional Black-Green and Silver variants.

There’s also an upgraded secondary camera in the new device, which is a 13MP ultra-wide sensor instead of the 12MP sensor. The primary lens at the back is still the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro also carries specs from the predecessor including the liquid cooling system, UFS 3.0, X-shaped antenna arrangement for better connectivity, 20MP selfie camera, and the 240Hz touch report rate.

However, the display’s own refresh rate is still 60Hz whereas Asus ROG Phone 2 and Razer Phone 2 carry a 120Hz display. Even OnePlus 7 Pro carries a faster 90Hz display.

The new Snapdragon 855 Plus processor of the Black Shark 2 Pro carries Adreno 640 GPU that has been clocker higher to deliver 15 per cent more performance than the regular Snapdragon 855 chipset. In addition, the fast Kryo 485 CPU on the SD 855 Plus has been boosted to 2.96 GHz up from the 2.84 GHz clock speed of the standard SD855 chipset.